A possible furnace fire is reported at 6185 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

The house is reportedly filling with smoke.

Elba fire along with mutual aid from Orleans County dispatched.

UPDATE 12:07 p.m.: We've not heard any further traffic related to this call.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: The problem was deemed an over-pressurized furnace and it was addressed and responders put back in service.