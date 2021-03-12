Possible gas leak ends classes for the day at Pavilion High School

The smell of natural gas was reported at Pavilion High School this morning at 10:08 a.m.

Pavilion Fire responded and confirmed the odor but could not locate the origin of the possible leak.

After about an hour on scene, the scene was turned over to RG&E and Pavilion Fire went back in service.

High school classes were canceled for the rest of the day and students were sent home. The rest of the school is unaffected.

The Pavilion girls basketball team is scheduled to play a Section V championship game at home tonight. The status of the game is unknown at this time.