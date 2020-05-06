Possible house fire on Swamp Road, Byron

A caller reports smoke coming from the back of a residence in the area 6966 Swamp Road, Byron.

Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched.

UPDATE 8:49 a.m.: Working trailer fire at 6966 Swamp Road. Second alarm sounded. Oakfield, Bergen, Elba, Stafford, and City of Batavia FAST team dispatched.

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Fire police requested to shut down traffic on Swamp Road between Hessenthaler Road and Pocock Road. The trailer is reportedly unoccupied.

UPDATE 9 a.m.: City fire's Fourth Platoon recalled to city headquarters.

UPDATE 9:16 a.m.: Fire is out.