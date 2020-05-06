May 6, 2020 - 8:44am
Possible house fire on Swamp Road, Byron
A caller reports smoke coming from the back of a residence in the area 6966 Swamp Road, Byron.
Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched.
UPDATE 8:49 a.m.: Working trailer fire at 6966 Swamp Road. Second alarm sounded. Oakfield, Bergen, Elba, Stafford, and City of Batavia FAST team dispatched.
UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Fire police requested to shut down traffic on Swamp Road between Hessenthaler Road and Pocock Road. The trailer is reportedly unoccupied.
UPDATE 9 a.m.: City fire's Fourth Platoon recalled to city headquarters.
UPDATE 9:16 a.m.: Fire is out.