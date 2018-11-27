Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 27, 2018 - 11:30am

Possible house fire reported on Townline Road, Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, Le Roy.

A possible house fire is reported at 7431 Townline Road, Bergen.

The residents are evacuating.

Bergen fire and Le Roy fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.: A chief on scene investigating.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: Chief on scene reports possible insulation on fire from soldering. It appears contained at this time, responding units to continue. Churchville is also responding.

UPDATE 11:38 a.m.: Checking for extension.

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.: Units not yet on scene "can take it easy coming in," Chief says.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: Bergen and other assignments back in service.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button