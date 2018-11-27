Possible house fire reported on Townline Road, Bergen

A possible house fire is reported at 7431 Townline Road, Bergen.

The residents are evacuating.

Bergen fire and Le Roy fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.: A chief on scene investigating.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: Chief on scene reports possible insulation on fire from soldering. It appears contained at this time, responding units to continue. Churchville is also responding.

UPDATE 11:38 a.m.: Checking for extension.

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.: Units not yet on scene "can take it easy coming in," Chief says.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: Bergen and other assignments back in service.