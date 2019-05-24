Possible serious injury accident reported on Thruway involved truck and passenger vehicle

A vehicle has reportedly run under the back of a semi-truck on the Thruway in the westbound lane at about mile marker 388.4 and a female is reportedly trapped in the vehicle that is under the Thruway.

Extrication will reportedly be required.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: The victim has self-extricated with minor injuries.

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight canceled. Fire crews needed for fluid spills.