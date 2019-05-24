Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 24, 2019 - 9:57pm

Possible serious injury accident reported on Thruway involved truck and passenger vehicle

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, thruway, batavia, accident.

A vehicle has reportedly run under the back of a semi-truck on the Thruway in the westbound lane at about mile marker 388.4 and a female is reportedly trapped in the vehicle that is under the Thruway.

Extrication will reportedly be required.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. 

UPDATE 10 p.m.: The victim has self-extricated with minor injuries.

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight canceled. Fire crews needed for fluid spills.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button