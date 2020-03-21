Possible snow predicted for Sunday night, Monday morning
In case you didn't have enough to deal with right now, winter isn't done with you yet.
Accuweather is predicting a winter snowstorm, with up to eight inches of snow, hitting our region sometime Monday morning.
Weather.gov reports:
Sunday evening: Snow showers likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow showers. Low around 30. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday: Rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain. High near 41. South wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.