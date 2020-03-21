Local Matters

March 21, 2020 - 4:47pm

Possible snow predicted for Sunday night, Monday morning

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

In case you didn't have enough to deal with right now, winter isn't done with you yet.

Accuweather is predicting a winter snowstorm, with up to eight inches of snow, hitting our region sometime Monday morning.

Weather.gov reports:

Sunday evening: Snow showers likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow showers. Low around 30. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: Rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain. High near 41. South wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

