December 18, 2019 - 12:22pm
Potentially dangerous snow squall moving through the area
A potentially dangerous snow squall is moving through the region and is expected to hit Genesee County by 12:45 p.m., according to the the National Weather Service.
A weather warning has been issued.
The Weather Service warns of poor visibility, heavy and blowing snow, with wind gusts of 30 mph.
The warning is based on radar images.
The Weather Service warns of "dangerous life-threatening travel" during the squall.