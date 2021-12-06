Local Matters

December 6, 2021 - 4:32pm

Power outage reported on east side of Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

A power outage affecting more than 2,100 National Grid customers is reported on the east side of Batavia.

The outage includes all of Stafford, parts of East Bethany, Byron, and Batavia, including, it appears, Genesee Community College.

Town of Batavia Fire received a report of a wire down in the area of 5167 Sunset Terrace.

A smaller power outage is reported along Road Road, Town of Batavia, affecting 54 customers.  The ETA for power restoration is 5:45 p.m.

On the larger outage, crews expect to restore power by 6:15 p.m.

There is also a tree down blocking State Street Road near the Thruway.

