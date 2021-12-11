There are three significant power outages reported in Genesee County -- one north of the Thruway in the Pembroke/Alabama area, one north of the Thruway and just west of Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia and one just east of North Spruce Street and north of East Avenue in the City of Batavia.

The first outage effects 75 National Grid customers, the second, 137 customers, and the third, 88 customers. Currently, 340 customers in the county are without power.

There is no ETA yet for when power will be restored in these areas. National Grid has assigned work crews to each outage.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: City Fire reports a transformer explosion in the area of Oak and Main where the traffic light is out of service.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.: There is a power outage in the area of Horseshoe Lake and another in East Pembroke. Dispatchers are handling calls related to multiple trees and poles down throughout the county. A tree has fallen on a house at 12 Union St, Le Roy. Wires are down but no arcing or sparking.

UPDATE 4:56 p.m.: There is a large outage in the city affecting 1,538 customers along East and West Main Streets going as far north as the Thruway, as far west as Park Road, as far south as Chestnut, and to Ross on East.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: National Grid reports 2,360 customers (out of 27,109) without power in Genesee County, with an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m. By town -- Town of Batavia 150, City of Batavia 1,640, Alabama 185, Stafford 98, Pembroke 124, Oakfield 17, Elba 15, Le Roy 39, Darien 44, Byron 39.

Top photo: A Batavia police officer conducts traffic at Main and Oak. Below, photo submitted by Chantel Zambito of a tree that fell on a semi-truck on Lewiston Road.