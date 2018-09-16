Public hearing dates for state-mandated report on shared services

Press release:

New York State, as part of the Adopted 2017/18 State Budget, included a mandate on all local governments to discuss and develop shared services ideas and plans for eventual submittal to the County Legislature and subsequently the New York State Department of State.

Part of the process for discussing and developing said public sector shared services plans is to have public meetings/opportunities for citizen input and to take suggestions on possible public sector shared services opportunities that have not already occurred and are in place.

The Genesee County Legislature scheduled three Public Hearings and has added a fourth opportunity for public comment to be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 4:30 PM in the Old Courthouse, 7 Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and provide comments.