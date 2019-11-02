Q&A with City Council candidate Nicholas Russo, Ward 3

Nicholas Russo is a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. His opponents are John Canale and Deborah Kerr Rosenbeck.

What do you like about the City of Batavia?

I love so much about the city it's hard to narrow, the fact it's a bigger city but still has a strong community feel to it. The welcoming feeling the city and its residents share and how it supports businesses and each other.

What is the number one problem facing the City of Batavia and what is your plan to address it?

Continued growth and development and a clear plan from our leaders and making sure the voices of our residents are heard and taken into consideration. Main Street has so much potential that the current council hadn't capitalized on. In my opinion, the key to Main Street is providing incentives for members of our community to open and grow businesses downtown. Let's make Main Street a haven for people to pursue their dreams of owning their own business.

Describe your vision for Downtown Batavia in 10 years?

If we look 10 years in the future, my vision for the City of Batavia is for Main Street to be the model for all others cities as far as local growth and development while continuing to build upon our strengths in the community like entertainment venues, family activities and a wide variety of resources to help members of our community continue to thrive. Simply put, make Batavia a destination.

Do you support building a new police station?

I absolutely support a new police station. Making sure the incredible men and women who keep our city safe have the best resources they can .... shouldn't even be something that should be considered or even need to be discussed for that matter

What book first published in English since the Enlightenment has influenced your outlook on life the most?

The book to the musical RENT I would say has had the greatest influence on me as a person. It shows you that no matter your background, circumstances or outlook. If you support each other and come together as a community there's no issue you can't face.