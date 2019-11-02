Q&A with John Canale candidate for City Council, Ward 3

John Canale is a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. His opponents are Nicholas Russo and Deborah Kerr Rosenbeck.

What do you like about the City of Batavia?

The question should be what do I love about the City of Batavia. It's my home...born and raised here, worked my entire career here, and have raised my family here. What's not to love? It's a wonderful, warm community, with residents who care about each other and their neighborhoods. Although we are a city, we are still "Small Town America", with all the ideals that come with that. I can't imagine living anywhere else.

What is the number one problem facing the City of Batavia and what is your plan to address it?

The number one problem we face as a city at the moment is the rise we are experiencing in crime. The majority of the criminal activity has been identified as coming in from Monroe County. We as a government body have already taken action. We have approved the City police department to work with and share information with Monroe County law enforcement through one of Monroe County's crime initiatives. We have also approved the City manager forming a local crime taskforce committee to study and implement actions to deter future criminal activity in the city. In addition, we continue to invest in mobile street cameras to help our local law enforcement with additional needed information and evidence. Another very important initiative we are taking, is the building of our new police station, to give our law enforcement the tools they need to protect us and provide the utmost safe community. It's imperative that not only our residents feel safe in their own neighborhoods, but also that future prospective families, businesses, and corporations view our community as one they would like to be a part of.

Describe your vision for Downtown Batavia in 10 years?

My vision for downtown Batavia in 10 years is one of vibrancy. A central focal point for not only the city but also for the county. A useful mixture of retail, professional offices, a healthy living campus, food and entertainment venues, and downtown living spaces for residents that are looking to live, work and play there. A place where all residents can meet, and enjoy our community, in a safe environment.

Do you support building a new police station?

I support a new police station. As mentioned in one of the other questions, in order to protect our residents, and provide us with a safe community, our police department needs the necessary tools to do the job. For them to have done the tremendous job they have thus far, is nothing short of a miracle, with the facility they are currently working in. Although no one likes to spend that amount of money, we are well overdue for a proper law enforcement facility. I also have said from the very beginning of discussions of a new facility, that I will only support a new facility that includes a plan for what we do with the old facility.

What book first published in English since the Enlightenment has influenced your outlook on life the most?

"90 Minutes In Heaven"..by Don Piper. After reading this book, my faith and belief in eternal life was re-enforced and more importantly, I became convinced that God has a distinct purpose for every one of us here on Earth. Only until our purpose has been fulfilled, will he take us home for eternal life with Him. Look for that purpose in everything you do, and do your best to fulfill it.