Q&A with Kathy Briggs, candidate for City Council, Ward 5

Kathleen Briggs is a candidate for City Council, Ward 5. Her opponent is Sam DiSalvo.

What do you like about the City of Batavia?

I have lived here most of my life. It's the right mix of country and city. People are friendly. We have great people who are willing to volunteer to help others. For a small city like ours, we have a nice balance of cultural activities like Go Art and the Batavia Players.

What is the number one problem facing the City of Batavia and what is your plan to address it?

In the 5th Ward, the overriding concern I hear when going door to door is crime. Nothing else comes close. I have been working closely with our police to increase their presence in the ward. I also fought to get more surveillance cameras for the Police Department and have them placed around the ward.

Describe your vision for Downtown Batavia in 10 years?

I hope to see the Downtown revitalization project completed. That would include the Health Campus that our local hospital and the YMCA are planning, the "Mall" repaired and fully occupied, and the Carr's building restored and occupied.

Do you support building a new police station?

Yes, I support a new police station. I fully support having our own Police Department and if we are going to do that, then we need a new building. While I will have to study where to locate it, the need is clear. We can no longer continue to try and pretend that a house over 150 years old can continue to serve our police force.

What book first published in English since the Enlightenment has influenced your outlook on life the most?

The voters in my ward do not care what books, if any, I have read. They have their own concerns.