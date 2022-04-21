Qigong master visits Batavia to spread cultural awareness and promote ancient Chinese healing art

Grandmaster Yuanming Zhang, a master of the ancient Chinese medicine of Qigong, which involves exercises to optimize energy within the body, mind, and spirit, with the goal of improving and maintaining health and well-being, has been in Batavia this past week giving seminars to area residents of all ages.

Last week, he taught children calligraphy as well as a form of Qigong known as a five-animal play.

Yesterday, he conducted a class for adults in Qigong using essential oils.

And today, his seminar was on pyramid meditation.

In 2005 Zhang established the World Federation of Reflex Medicine and in 2006, in conjunction with the World Reflexology Association, held a Conference for academic exchange at the United Nations Headquarters.

According to his website, Zhang, now a resident of Laguna Beach, Calif., was born into the Yellow Emperor Concealed Transcendent family lineage in Sichuan province in 1963. His entire life has been devoted to Internal Kung Fu and Traditional Chinese Medicine. He traces his lineage through renowned Zhang family ancestors back to the sage Laozi (Lao Tzu) and even further back to the Yellow Emperor of China. One of his ancestors was Zhang Liang, the 80th generation descendent of the Yellow Emperor.

Dr. Catherine Homrig, a veterinarian with Pumpkin Hill in Byron, said she has studied with Zhang for a number of years. She arranged for his visit to Genesee County and said one of his goals is to increase awareness of ancient cultural practices in China. He also wants to help people improve their health.

"One thing for people to learn about is the benefits of Qigong as a healing art and also a way of exercising, releasing stress, finding balance, and restoring good health," Homrig said. "And then again, cultural awareness. Master comes from a long lineage and so his (teaching) is the ancient traditional style. And with that comes strong energy. And they're probably not going to experience that in many places besides going to China."

Zhang teaches one more seminar, Om Fire Drago Qigong, during this visit, at 6:30 p.m. tonight at GO Art!, 201 East Main St., Batavia. No experience is necessary. Beginners are welcome. Wear comfortable, athletic clothing and non-skid shoes. The cost is $35 a person.

