December 24, 2022 - 9:35am

Reader storm photos for Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, corfu, batavia.

corfustormelliott8.jpg

As of 7 a.m., Ken Lauer says Route 33 is pretty much blocked by some tractor-trailers.  Route 77 seems OK "but you gotta be nuts to be driving," he says. "Too much blowing to estimate snowfall, but drifts are two to four feet.  Crosby on the corner is open.  I’m at the bakery if someone needs warmth and a hot beverage.  Looks like Santa Amazon is in need of Rudolph and some large tow trucks."

Email weather-related photos to [email protected] or text to (585) 260-6970

corfustormelliott6.jpg

corfustormelliott.jpg

corfustormelliott_1.jpg

img-4223.jpg

Jason Smith's dogs in Batavia are a bit unsure about going outside.

img-4221.jpg

20221223_093859.jpg

Photo submitted by Leah Buckel. "This tree narrowly missed our house! Unfortunately, part of it did hit my husband's car."

