Ready blasts two home runs in 8-3 Batavia Muckdogs win

Press release:

Nic Ready is starting to show some of his promised power this season -- with his first home-game home run on Monday, he jumped on a bus after the game to play the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday night.

He had a chance to stretch his legs, this time rounding the bases again.

With Batavia trailing 1-0 in the third, Ready, the NCAA Home Run Derby champion as a senior at Air Force Academy, blasted a two-out, three-run home run.

As West Virginia (wearing their special Moonshiners uniforms) closed the lead to 5-2, Ready crushed another home run. That was it as Batavia cruised to an 8-3 victory.

For the game, Ready increased his average to .305 by going 3-for-5 and had a RBI double as well as he drove in six runs on the game.

Batavia catcher Andres Stormes also hit a home run, a solo shot as he went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Milton Smith II had a hit and a run and stole his 10th base of the season.

J.D. Orr, who jumped to the top spot in the NYPL average race with a .378 average, went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Putting him on base means a steal, and Orr stole two bases and has 19 on the season.

Dalvy Rosario scored once and stole two bases, giving him nine on the season.

The win was big for Batavia, as the Muckdogs are 24-14 and gained a full game (up 4.0) on second place West Virginia (19-17) in the NYPL Pinckney Division. Third place State College Spikes of Pennsylvania also lost, and dropped to 19-19 with Mahoning Valley. The Muckdogs are back in a battle with Lowell (23-12), Mass., for the best overall record in the league.

On the mound, lefty Andrew Miller won his second straight to improve to 2-3 on the season. he went five strong innings with two strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Bryan Hoeing had his first career hold, going three innings and striking out two without allowing a walk. Josh Simpson, another lefty on manager Tom Lawless' roster, pitched the ninth and struck out the final batter of the game.

For Buffalo Bills fans, Batavia won on Jeff Hostetler Bobble Head Night. The former West Virginia baseball player was featured with a Black Bears No. 15 jersey on his bobblehead. Hostetler led the New York Giants over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV, 20-19 in 1990. The first 1,000 fans received the gift and the former QB was there to sign autographs.

Batavia has two more games in West Virginia, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The fun continues at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday when the Muckdogs host Williamsport, it is Flash Back Friday, there will be Crafty Hour as Eli Fish craft beers are $3 for an hour before the game and all fans can get a bag of tennis balls after the game and take the chance on throwing one into a hula hoop to win two round-trip airline tickets courtesy of Allegiant Air. There are other hoops to win other prizes.

On Saturday (also a 7:05 p.m. start), the Muckdogs not only have fireworks after the game, but Tompkins Bank of Castile bought all the general admission seats and are giving them away to fans. There are still a few available at the box office.

Sunday is a 5:05 p.m. start and it's O'Lacy's Irish Day. O'Lacy's has specials and tickets, you can visit the restaurant or follow them on Facebook. It is also free admission for MuckPups and kids can run the bases. Before the game, next to the souvenir stand, it is Autograph Alley as eight players will sign autographs, pose for photos and selfies with fans.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Submitted photo: Nic Ready, with his signature toothpick, is all smiles. He has hit three home runs in two games, had six RBI's Tuesday and Batavia is in first place.