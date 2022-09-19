Rebert, Mills repeat as Elba 5K champions

Brandon Rebert took a quick, long lead in Saturday's GLOW Arc Friends and Family 5K in Elba, and finished ahead of the rest of the men's field by nearly two minutes.

The Oakfield resident's time of 18:54, however, was a bit short of the course record he set in 2021 at 18:09.

This is the third straight victory (with no race run in 2020) in Elba for Rebert.

Kim Mills, also of Oakfield and another multiple repeat winner in Elba had the second-best time and the best woman's time at 20:29.

Michael Richenberg, of Batavia, who himself previously had a streak of six straight wins in the race, and held the previous course record, came in third overall and second among men at 20:49.

Richenberg and Mills both won the first Arc 5K in 2010.

Photos by Howard Owens

Kim Mills crossing the finish line.