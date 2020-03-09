Remain calm, take precautions, Hawley urges residents during coronavirus spread

Press release:

In light of the CoronaVirus impacting individuals in Western New York, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is urging residents to remain calm, but take basic precautions to avoid becoming infected or ill.

To date, there have been 142 total confirmed cases of CoronaVirus in New York, with eight people hospitalized. The highest at-risk populations are seniors, those with underlying illnesses and those with compromised immune systems.

“The state is taking an expedited and thorough approach to ensuring the well-being of our residents and executing the appropriate steps to stop the spread of CoronaVirus,” Hawley said. “My office has been in close contact with state leaders and the most important thing residents can do is to remain calm, practice thorough hygiene and avoid travel and contact with those thought to be infected.”

Gov. Cuomo announced today that hand sanitizer will be provided to New Yorkers free of charge and paid sick leave will be given to individuals under quarantine. In addition, there are new guidelines for those visiting correctional facilities and for nursing homes.

“The 18 students who have returned from Italy are asymptomatic but are being quarantined in an empty dorm at SUNY Brockport out of precaution," Hawley said. "School officials are doing everything necessary to keep the student population safe and the Brockport community will be given additional info in the days to come. Please remain vigilant and precautionary, and seek medical attention if you think you’ve become infected.”