Resident rescued from basement fire in Oakfield

Oakfield Fire responded to a report of a basement fire at 12 Coe Avenue at 9:36 p.m., Saturday,

One occupant of the house was trapped in the basement area and extricated by responding fire crews, which included the City of Batavia's Fast Team. The occupant was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS for smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown at this time.

There were several pets in the residence. Two cats died due to the fire.

The cause of the fires is under investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff's Office and emergency management. Assisting is Oakfield Fire Alabama Fire Elba Fire and City Fire.

