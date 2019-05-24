Rich Schauf ends 32-year law enforcement career in Batavia

Press release:

Youth Detective Rich Schauf retired today after 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Batavia and City of Batavia Police Department.

Rich started his law enforcement career in June of 1983 as a Jailor at the Genesee County Jail. Rich was hired by the City of Batavia Police Department on January 25, 1987, and promoted to Youth Detective on October 20, 2003. Rich spent the majority of a career dedicated to the youth of the City. Rich was an integral part in the creation of several organizations designed to provide support services to the youth of the community.

A luncheon was held at City Hall to honor Rich’s 32 years of service and to wish him well in his retirement.