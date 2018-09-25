Rochester parolee suspect in carjacking in Batavia

Constantine Murrell

A 35-year-old parolee from Rochester was charged robbery in the second degree after allegedly carjacking a sedan this morning and leading police on a chase through city streets that reached 65 mph.

The suspect, identified as Constantine D. Murrell, reportedly threatened a 76-year-old woman at the Kwik Fill at Jackson and Ellicott streets and took her car from her.

The woman was not hurt but did call emergency dispatch immediately.

Officers Frank Klimjack and Kyle Krtanik spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car on Liberty Street and used their patrol cars' emergency lights to signal for it to stop. The driver is accused of not stopping and instead fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase came to an end when the stolen vehicle struck another car at Redfield Parkway and Richmond Avenue, which cause it to careen into a tree and the recently installed sign at the entrance of VA Medical Center.

The car then caught on fire.

Batavia Fire responded to extinguish the fire and Murrell was taken into custody without further incident.

He is also charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer 3rd and several traffic violations.

Police report that besides the damage to the car, the sign at the VA Center was significantly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Murrell was ordered held without bail.

Assisting Batavia PD were State Police, the Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office, City Fire, and Public Works.

(Initial Report)