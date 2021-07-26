Rollover accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy
A one vehicle rollover is reported in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 384.9 in Le Roy.
Dispatch has received two calls on the accident.
A male is reportedly unconscious.
Mercy Flight is put on ground standby.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance responding.
UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: A chief reports that the victims are out of the vehicle. Medical is going to evaluater them. Everybody still responding can "take it easy coming in."
UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: A ground contact is being established for Mercy Flight.
UPDATE 11:5 p.m.: The eastbound Thruway is closed for Mercy Flight to land.
UPDATE 12 a.m.: Mercy Flight is informed that the patient to be transported in conscious and alert.
UPDATE 12:03 a.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.
UPDATE 12:27 a.m.: Mercy Flight is in route to Strong Memorial Hospital. One lane of the eastbound Thruway is being reopened.
UPDATE 12:34 a.m.: Le Roy is back in service.
