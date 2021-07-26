Rollover accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy

A one vehicle rollover is reported in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 384.9 in Le Roy.

Dispatch has received two calls on the accident.

A male is reportedly unconscious.

Mercy Flight is put on ground standby.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance responding.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: A chief reports that the victims are out of the vehicle. Medical is going to evaluater them. Everybody still responding can "take it easy coming in."

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: A ground contact is being established for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:5 p.m.: The eastbound Thruway is closed for Mercy Flight to land.

UPDATE 12 a.m.: Mercy Flight is informed that the patient to be transported in conscious and alert.

UPDATE 12:03 a.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.

UPDATE 12:27 a.m.: Mercy Flight is in route to Strong Memorial Hospital. One lane of the eastbound Thruway is being reopened.

UPDATE 12:34 a.m.: Le Roy is back in service.