Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 26, 2021 - 11:33pm

Rollover accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, thruway, Le Roy.

A one vehicle rollover is reported in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 384.9 in Le Roy.

Dispatch has received two calls on the accident.

A male is reportedly unconscious.

Mercy Flight is put on ground standby.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance responding.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: A chief reports that the victims are out of the vehicle. Medical is going to evaluater them. Everybody still responding can "take it easy coming in."

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: A ground contact is being established for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:5 p.m.: The eastbound Thruway is closed for Mercy Flight to land.

UPDATE 12 a.m.: Mercy Flight is informed that the patient to be transported in conscious and alert.

UPDATE 12:03 a.m.: Mercy Flight is on the ground.

UPDATE 12:27 a.m.: Mercy Flight is in route to Strong Memorial Hospital.  One lane of the eastbound Thruway is being reopened.

UPDATE 12:34 a.m.: Le Roy is back in service.

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button