A rollover accident is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 396.6 in the westbound lane.

There is possible ejection of an occupant.

Mercy Flight is on in-air standby.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: A medic on scene reports that Mercy Flight is not required at the scene.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: One patient transported to ECMC.