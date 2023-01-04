Rotary Tournament Pavilion defeats Batavia 49-35

Pavilion improved to 6-1 on the season with a 49-35 win over Batavia in a first-round game of the 33rd Annual Batavia Rotary Club Basketball Tournament.

Karlee Zinkievich scored 22 points for the Gophers. Lauren Kingsley scored 17.

For Batavia, Anna Varland and Jaimin Macdonald scored 11 points each.

It was the eighth loss for the Blue Devils this season.

Pavilion faces Notre Dame in the tournament's championship game on Thursday at GCC at 7:45 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ognibene