September 27, 2021 - 4:21pm

RRH announces 99 percent compliance with vaccine mandate, including exemptions

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, UMMC, rochester reginal health, news, coronavirus.

Press release:

“Per the New York State  COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare workers, Rochester Regional Health is currently nearing 99 percent compliance. This percentage includes individuals who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or have been granted religious or medical exemptions. Rochester Regional Health is proud of all of its employees for their hard work and dedication in keeping the community safe through the pandemic and beyond. We remain committed to serving the community and taking care of all individuals who seek care. “

