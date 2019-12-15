December 15, 2019 - 6:59pm
Ruckers deliver milk and cookies to Batavia PD officers
posted by Howard B. Owens in GORUCK, Batavia PD, batavia, news.
Batavia police officers received delivery of cookies and milk, donated by Batavia's Original, yesterday afternoon from the local GORUCK club.
Rucking combines strength and cardio training. It is walking with weighted ruck backpacks.
Photo: Officer Wes Rissinger, Officer Miah Stevens, and the Dentino family, Gabrial, 2, with his father Colin, Ryan, 7, and Maria. Colin and Maria participate in GORUCK events.