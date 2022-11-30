Santa returns to State Street on Dec. 9 and 10.

The lights are up, the air is crisp, and it's time for Santa to make his rounds to hear from all the good little boys and girls about what they want for Christmas.

One of Santa's stops again this year is at 150 State St., Batavia, the home of Angelina Pellegrino.

Santa will be at Pellegrino's house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus will be outside our home in front of the light display, ready to meet and take photos with the children," Pellegrino said. "We will use the parents' phones to take the photos so they may also participate and be in the photo as well! Also, we will have doughnuts and hot cocoa available for purchase."

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens