February 28, 2021 - 3:56pm

Saturday hoops: O-A falls to Attica, Batavia and Alexander win

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports.

58_oaboysfeb28.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama fell to Attica in a Saturday game 60-56.

For the Hornets, Gaige Armbrewster scored 15 points, Petyon Yasses scored 12, Kaden Cusmano 11, and Travis Wiedrich 10.

In other boys basketball:

  • Alexander beat Notre Dame 84-79
  • Lyndonville beat Elba 67-57
  • Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 65-63

In girls basketball:

  • Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 55-51
  • Livonia beat Le Roy 67-50
  • Pavilion beat Geneseo 62-25

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here. For O-A JV, click here.

64_oaboysfeb28.jpg

38_oaboysfeb28.jpg

32_oaboysfeb28.jpg

26_oaboysfeb28.jpg

06_oaboysfeb28.jpg

