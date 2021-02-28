Saturday hoops: O-A falls to Attica, Batavia and Alexander win

Oakfield-Alabama fell to Attica in a Saturday game 60-56.

For the Hornets, Gaige Armbrewster scored 15 points, Petyon Yasses scored 12, Kaden Cusmano 11, and Travis Wiedrich 10.

In other boys basketball:

Alexander beat Notre Dame 84-79

Lyndonville beat Elba 67-57

Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 65-63

In girls basketball:

Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 55-51

Livonia beat Le Roy 67-50

Pavilion beat Geneseo 62-25

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here. For O-A JV, click here.