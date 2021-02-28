February 28, 2021 - 3:56pm
Saturday hoops: O-A falls to Attica, Batavia and Alexander win
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports.
Oakfield-Alabama fell to Attica in a Saturday game 60-56.
For the Hornets, Gaige Armbrewster scored 15 points, Petyon Yasses scored 12, Kaden Cusmano 11, and Travis Wiedrich 10.
In other boys basketball:
- Alexander beat Notre Dame 84-79
- Lyndonville beat Elba 67-57
- Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 65-63
In girls basketball:
- Batavia beat Honeoye Falls - Lima 55-51
- Livonia beat Le Roy 67-50
- Pavilion beat Geneseo 62-25
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here. For O-A JV, click here.
