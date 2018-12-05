Local Matters

December 5, 2018 - 4:04pm

School board updated on Vision 2020 project

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Schools, batavia, vision 2020, news.

img_0052bschools.jpg

Marco Marascio, project manager for Campus Construction Management Group, provided the trustees of the Batavia City School District an update Tuesday on construction projects that are part of the Vision 2020 capital improvement plan, which voters approved in March.

In addition to demolition of Van Detta Stadium (top photo), the foundation is being dug for the new locker rooms, while across the street, the playground is being moved and replaced with a new parking lot. At John Kennedy School, the foundation has been laid for the classroom expansion.

The $26.7 million in districtwide projects are being completed without an increase in local property taxes.

Photos courtesy Marco Marascio.

jk-foundations_for_addition_11-26_3.jpg

