May 19, 2021 - 11:57am
School district election results 2021
Alexander
- Budget, passed 248-161
- Proposition #2, bus purchases, passed 289-118
- Proposition #3, reserve fund, passed 292-117
- Proposition #4, reserve fund, passed 280-125
- Proposition #5, school bus reserve fund, 278-126
- Board election: One five-year term, Lindsay Bessey, 305; Josselyn Borowiec, 91.
Batavia
- Budget, passed 490-104
- Energy performance contract, passed 480-115
- Student ex-officio, non-voting board member, passed 558-38
- School board, vote for three: John Reigle, 471; Brenda Good, 448, Jennifer Lendvay, 461; Shawna Murphy, 284.
Byron-Bergen
- Budget, passed 242-69
- Proposition #2, bus purchase, passed 240-145
- School board election: William Forsyth, 291; Debra List, 261.
Elba
- Budget, passed 105-27
- Proposition #2, capital reserve fund, passed 103-29
- Proposition #3, bus purchase, passed 108-24
- Board election, elect one: Michael Hare, 118.
Le Roy
- Budget, passed 396-124
- Proposition #2, bus and vehicle purchase, passed 122-93
- Proposition #3, library budget, passed 425-93
- School board election, vote for three: Lucas Weaver, 391; William Mackenzie, 390; Christine Dowell, 305; Darcy Porter, 197.
- Library trustee election: Mary Young-Murray, 482.
Oakfield-Alabama
- Budget, passed 282-58
- Proposition #2, reserve fund, passed 271-61
- School board election, vote for two: Maria Thompson, 249; Jeff Hyde, 146; Lorna Klotzbach, 140; Timothy Edgeton, 104.
Pavilion
- Budget, passed 169-23
- School board election, Jeff Finch, 149.
Pembroke
- Budget, passed 236-76
- Proposition #2, bus purchases, passed 238-73
- Proposition #3, capital project, passed 238-73
- School board election, one vacancy, no candidates. Dan Lang received 25 write-in votes but is declining the seat. The Board of Trustees will appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the next election.
- Corfu Public Library, Jason Long and Patrick Weissend were elected.
