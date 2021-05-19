Local Matters

May 19, 2021 - 11:57am

School district election results 2021

posted by Howard B. Owens in schools, education, news, notify.

Alexander

  • Budget, passed 248-161
  • Proposition #2, bus purchases, passed 289-118
  • Proposition #3, reserve fund, passed 292-117
  • Proposition #4, reserve fund, passed 280-125
  • Proposition #5, school bus reserve fund, 278-126
  • Board election: One five-year term, Lindsay Bessey, 305; Josselyn Borowiec, 91.

Batavia

  • Budget, passed 490-104
  • Energy performance contract, passed 480-115
  • Student ex-officio, non-voting board member, passed 558-38
  • School board, vote for three: John Reigle, 471; Brenda Good, 448, Jennifer Lendvay, 461; Shawna Murphy, 284.

Byron-Bergen

  • Budget, passed 242-69
  • Proposition #2, bus purchase, passed 240-145
  • School board election: William Forsyth, 291; Debra List, 261.

Elba

  • Budget, passed 105-27
  • Proposition #2, capital reserve fund, passed 103-29
  • Proposition #3, bus purchase, passed 108-24
  • Board election, elect one: Michael Hare, 118.

Le Roy

  • Budget, passed 396-124
  • Proposition #2, bus and vehicle purchase, passed 122-93
  • Proposition #3, library budget, passed 425-93
  • School board election, vote for three: Lucas Weaver, 391; William Mackenzie, 390; Christine Dowell, 305; Darcy Porter, 197.
  • Library trustee election: Mary Young-Murray, 482.

Oakfield-Alabama

  • Budget, passed 282-58
  • Proposition #2, reserve fund, passed 271-61
  • School board election, vote for two: Maria Thompson, 249; Jeff Hyde, 146; Lorna Klotzbach, 140; Timothy Edgeton, 104.

Pavilion

  • Budget, passed 169-23
  • School board election, Jeff Finch, 149.

Pembroke

  • Budget, passed 236-76
  • Proposition #2, bus purchases, passed 238-73
  • Proposition #3, capital project, passed 238-73
  • School board election, one vacancy, no candidates. Dan Lang received 25 write-in votes but is declining the seat. The Board of Trustees will appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the next election.
  • Corfu Public Library, Jason Long and Patrick Weissend were elected.

