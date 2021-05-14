School district elections slated for Tuesday

Voters from throughout Genesee County are asked to go to the polls on Tuesday and vote on school district budgets and school board candidates.

Here is a summary of what is on the ballot and links for additional information for each district.

Alexander

Budget: $19,175,475 for 2021-22, an increase of $635,217 from this school year.

The program budget is $14,015,382 and the administration budget is $2,757,315.

Tax levy: $5,088,006 (no change from 2020-21).

Propositions on the ballot also include bus purchases at a cost of $318,085; the purchase of computers for $96,870 using the existing 2018 equipment reserve fund; establishing a capital reserve fund; and, establishing a school bus reserve fund.

There are two candidates for the school board, Josselyn Borowiec and Lindsay Bessey.

There is more information about the budget and the election in the district's budget newsletter. Click here for the PDF.

Batavia

Budget: $52,096,661, an increase of $625,935 over the current year.

Tax levy: $19,493,958 (no change).

The program budget is $29,648,944 and the administration budget is $5,892,388.

Ballot propositions include additional state aid for an energy performance contract and renewal of the provision that allows the student ex-officio board member to attend board meetings in a non-voting role.

There are three board seats up for election and four candidates. They are: John Reigle, Brenda Good, Jennifer Lendvay, and Shawna Murphy.

There is more information in the district's budget newsletter. Click here.

Byron-Bergen

Budget: $24,991,065, an increase of $391,265 from this school year.

The program budget is $17,260,368 and the administrative budget is $2,318,402.

Tax levy: $9,024,961 (no change from 2020-21).

There is a school bus proposition on the ballot.

More information the district's budget is on the district website.

Elba

Budget: $10,942,533, an increase of $673,211 over the current year.

The program budget is $7,926,431 and the administration budget is $1,253,898.

Tax levy: $3,204,487, up $61,292 from the current levy. The estimated tax rate per thousand is $19.8104. The current rate per thousand is $20.4016.

Propositions include establishing a general capital reserve fund and expend up to $112,000 from the existing bus and vehicle replacement fund for a bus and a van.

Michael Hare is the lone candidate on the ballot.

There is more information in the district's budget newsletter. Click here.

Le Roy

Budget: $26,869,288, an increase of $534,800 over the current year.

The program budget is $13,602,008 and the administration budget is 4,072,951.

Tax levy: $10,597,025, an of $130,924 over the current year. The estimated is $23.11.

Propositions include one on school bus purchases and the Woodward Library budget.

There are three trustee seats up for election and four candidates, Darcy Porter, Christine Dowell, William MacKenzie, and Lucas Weaver.

There is more information in the district's budget newsletter. Click here.

Oakfield-Alabama

Budget: $21,356,442, an increase of $232,696 in the current year.

The program budget is : $14,824,207 and the administration budget is $2,361,695 (down $53,868 from the current year).

Tax levy: $5,416,941, an increase of $103,105.

Propositions on the ballot include establishing a new capital reserve fund.

There are two seats on the board of trustees up for election and four candidates, Timothy Edgerton, Jeffrey Hyde, Lorna Klotzbach, and Maria Thompson.

There is more information in the district's budget newsletter. Click here.

Pavilion

Budget: $17,576,661, a decrease in spending from the current year of $107,521.

The program budget is $13,327,296 and the administration budget is $2,302,963.

Tax levy: $5,642,520, a decrease of $27,361.

Propositions include creating a school district public library and electing a library board of trustees.

There is one open seat and one candidate for that seat, Jeff Finch.

There is more information in the district's budget newsletter. Click here.

Pembroke