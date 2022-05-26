Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 26, 2022 - 3:41pm

Scrap metal drive raises nearly $4K for Le Roy Ambulance

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, Le Roy Ambulance, news.

scofield.jpg

Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Rolloff, presented a check for $3,825 to the Le Roy Ambulance Service to assist the agency with its effort to raise money to purchase a new ambulance.

The funds were proceeds from a scrap metal drive two weeks ago. 

Accepting the check were Chief Christopher Scopano and LAS Vice President Christopher Stella.

Le Roy Ambulance has raised $18,000 so far.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break