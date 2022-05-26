May 26, 2022 - 3:41pm
Scrap metal drive raises nearly $4K for Le Roy Ambulance
posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, Le Roy Ambulance, news.
Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Rolloff, presented a check for $3,825 to the Le Roy Ambulance Service to assist the agency with its effort to raise money to purchase a new ambulance.
The funds were proceeds from a scrap metal drive two weeks ago.
Accepting the check were Chief Christopher Scopano and LAS Vice President Christopher Stella.
Le Roy Ambulance has raised $18,000 so far.
