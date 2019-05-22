Search for man missing in Indian Falls to continue in morning if necessary

Video Sponsor

As darkness fell Tuesday night, members of local law enforcement and volunteer firefighters stood down from a search for Mark Dibble, a 58-year-old Indian Falls man who was last seen at 6 a.m. at his mother's house on Alleghany Road.

Dibble didn't make it into work this morning and nobody apparently had any contact with him after he was seen getting out of his truck wearing work boots and jeans (a shirt description isn't available). Chief Deputy Brian Frieday said Dibble left his wallet and mobile phone in his truck.

The family became concerned when Dibble didn't come home from work and they realized he hadn't been heard from all day.

Before the search began, family members tried locating him by checking with friends and at places he might frequent.

Volunteers from fire departments in Alabama, Indian Falls, Pembroke, East Pembroke, and Darien all responded to the scene along with personnel from the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management. Erie County provided a helicopter to assist in the search and two state troopers used a drone to supplement the aerial reconnaissance. State Police and the DEC also provided K-9s to assist in the search.

Frieday said a decision will be made in the morning about how, when, and where to continue the search in the morning.

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: The search will resume this morning, according to Chief Deputy Brian Frieday.

Photo of Mark Dibble provided to law enforcement by his family.