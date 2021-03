Section V first-round playoff schedule

Here is the schedule for Genesee County teams participating in Section V basketball playoffs.

For the boys:

Batavia (12-0) vs. NE Doublas (4-6), 6 p.m., Monday, at Batavia HS, Class B1

Le Roy (6-4) vs. World of Inquiry (7-3), 6 p.m., Monday, at World Of Inquiry, Class B2

Pembroke (7-5) vs. Avon (9-1) at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Avon, Class C1

Oakfield-Alabama (8-2) vs. Dundee (8-4), at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at O-A, Class C2

Notre Dame (5-6) vs. Jasper-Troupsburg, 7 p.m., Monday at Jasper-Troupsburg, CLass D2

For the girls: