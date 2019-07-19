Severe thunderstorm expected for Oakfield and Byron

Heaving, dangerous and damaging hail, along with strong winds, is expected by 2:30 p.m. in a storm sweeping across the northern part of Genesee County, according to the National Weather Service.

Oakfield and Byron are mentioned specifically in the warning.

The storm is moving at 35 mph an hour and could bring gusts of 70 p.m.

Hail the size of ping-pong balls is expected. This could injure people and animals that are outdoors as well as damage roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Cloud-to-ground lightning is also predicted.

The NWS recommends that people in the area move to an interior room of a building on the lowest floor possible.

Torrential rainfall is accompanying this line of storms. Flash flooding is possible.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: An severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Genesee County, in effect until 10 p.m.