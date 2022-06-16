Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Genesee County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northwestern Genesee County.

It's in effect until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located with radar over Youngstown, or 8 miles north of Niagara Falls, moving east at 45 mph.

The storm is producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

Minor damage to vehicles is possible and the wind could bring down trees or powerlines.

There is a tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m.

UPDATE: The warning is now extended until 5 p.m.