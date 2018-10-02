Local Matters

October 2, 2018 - 9:08am

Shed fire reported on Route 20, Bethany

A shed fire is reported at 5222 Broadway, Bethany.

Bethany fire dispatched.

Mutual aid requested from Pavilion, Le Roy, Town of Batavia, and City Fire's FAST Team.

