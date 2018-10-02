October 2, 2018 - 9:08am
Shed fire reported on Route 20, Bethany
A shed fire is reported at 5222 Broadway, Bethany.
Bethany fire dispatched.
Mutual aid requested from Pavilion, Le Roy, Town of Batavia, and City Fire's FAST Team.
