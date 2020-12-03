Local Matters

December 3, 2020 - 7:36am

Silo fire reported at farm on Chapell Road, Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in Silo fire, fire, news, byron.

A silo fire is reported at 5625 Chapell Road, Byron.

A farm worker will meet a chief roadside. Is is a conformed silo fire, the dispatcher told a chief.

The location is just east of Transit Road.

Byron, South Byron fire departments dispatched. Town of Batavia's ladder truck along with an engine from Elba requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:39 a.m.: Batavia can stand down. The silo is about 15 feet in diameter and contains wood chips. The location is apparently a transfer station and not a farm. 

UPDATE 7:48 a.m.: Byron command is all set with the equipment on location.

UPDATE 8:44 a.m.: assignment back in service. 

blue button