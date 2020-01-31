Since being released from jail due to bail reform, man charged with two more crimes, person of interest in Spectrum truck theft

Daniel Lewis

Daniel Jon Lewis got his get-out-of-jail-free card on Dec. 6 after pleading guilty to criminal possession of stolen property.

Judge Charles Zambito reasoned that Lewis would be eligible for release Jan. 1 under terms of New York's bail reform law and that Lewis apparently could live with his father in North Chili while awaiting sentencing on his felony conviction, that Lewis should be released from custody that day.

Today, Lewis was arrested on a charge of robbery in the first degree and menacing for allegedly using a knife to steal property from a person on Bank Street, Batavia, on New Year's Day.

Lewis was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a vehicle Jan. 3 in the Town of Batavia.

Following that arrest, he was released on appearance ticket in accordance with New York's new law.

Chief of Police Shawn Heubusch confirmed this evening that Lewis is also a person of interest in the theft of a Spectrum work truck. The suspect in that case fled after being spotted in the truck.

When Lewis was arrested Jan. 23, his listed address was on Genesee Street in Lima. In the arrest announced today, he is listed as "no permanent address."

He is currently being held in the Genesee County Jail on the robbery charge. Robbery is a qualifying offense, under the new state rules, for bail.

The Jan. 1 robbery was investigated by Officer Stephen Cronmiller and Det. Jason Ivison.

Local news keeps you informed about your local community. Please become a supporter of local news today.