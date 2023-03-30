Local Matters

March 30, 2023 - 3:53pm

Smoke and flames showing at residence on Lockport Road, Oakfield

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Oakfield, news.

oak_fire.jpg

A house fire is reported at 3134 Lockport Road, Oakfield.

Smoke and flames showing.

Oakfield Fire with mutual aid from Elba Fire responding.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.: Town of Batavia's Ladder 22 requested to the scene.

UPDATE 4:33 p.m. by  Joanne Beck: A quick response from Oakfield fire helped contain the small fire to the exterior of the house. The origin of the fire may have been a chimney. Response came from Oakfield and Elba fire departments. Both are clearing the scene, and Batavia ladder 22 was canceled before it arrived on scene.

Photo by Howard Owens.

