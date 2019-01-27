Local Matters

January 27, 2019 - 7:34am

Snow squall warning in effect, multiple vehicles reported off the road, whiteout conditions

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

A snow squall warning for Genesee County was issued at 7:18 a.m. and is effect until 8:15 a.m.

Dispatchers have received reports of multiple vehicles off the road in Pembroke, Alabama, Oakfield and Batavia, and town snow plow drivers are reporting whiteout conditions in Alabama.

The National Weather Service reports a dangerous snow squall has formed from Rochester to near Allegany State Park and is moving east at 45 mph.

There are wind gusts up to 30.

The weather service warns of poor visibility and dangerous, life-threatening travel conditions. 

"Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location," the weather service advises."If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents."

Upcoming

