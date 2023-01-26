St. Paul celebrates 'School Week'

St. Paul Lutheran School has been celebrating "School Week" this week.

Events started Sunday, when students sang at the 10 a.m service.

On Monday, they participated in a Read-A-Thon. Children dressed as book characters.

Tuesday was Planetarium Day at the Williamsville North High School, for K-6. The children were invited to wear "silly socks." They enjoyed an African Drum Circle at the school.

Wednesday was Pastor's Day, and the children were asked to wear their Sunday Best to school

Today is Agriculture in Education Day and tomorrow is Mancuso Family Bowling Day.

Submitted information and photos.