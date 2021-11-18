Local Matters

November 18, 2021 - 6:35pm

St. Paul Lutheran School announces honor roll for 2021-22

posted by Howard B. Owens in St. Paul, news, schools, education, batavia.

Press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School is proud to announce the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll for the 1st Marking Period of the 2021-2022 School Year.  The following students have earned the Honor Roll:

Isabella Battaglia, Benjamin Forsyth, Syvonne Holliday, Caleb, Janis, Tomas Schrader, Korina Hodges, Eli Janis, Helen Schofield, Lucy Warren, Lillian McClellan, and Lilah Guarino.

The following students have earned the High Honor Roll:

Emma Clark, Abigail Varland, Mathew Mosher, and Cooper Parker.

