October 8, 2021 - 7:51pm

Stafford Country Club members break out the green for paintings of historic course

posted by Howard B. Owens in Stafford Country Club, batavia society of artists, Stafford, news, arts.

To help celebrate its 100th Anniversary, the Stafford Country Club invited members of the Batavia Society of Artists to paint pictures of the club grounds, and tonight those paintings were sold to members. Twenty percent of the proceeds go to the club's scholarship fund with the remainder of the sale price going to the individual artist.

Top photo: Teresa Tamfer, one of the BSA's organizers of the event, with one of the paintings by a BSA member

