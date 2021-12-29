Stafford resident accused of making terroristic threat in connection with incident that closed Route 5

A Stafford man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with an incident on Saturday that led to Route 5 being closed to traffic in both directions for several hours.

Christopher C. Say is accused of setting a detached garage on fire at a residence on Main Road in Stafford and being uncooperative when crews from the Stafford Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Say allegedly barricaded himself in the garage and claimed explosives would detonate if the garage was approached.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated residents from the immediate area.

Along with Batavia Police Department's emergency response team, negotiators from both Batavia PD and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched.

After negotiations stalled, Say allegedly drove a motor vehicle backward through a closed garage door, breaking the garage door and damaging the vehicle. He reportedly continued down the driveway, striking a fence and a marked patrol car. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

During the incident, Say also allegedly burned another person's face causing a physical injury.

Say is also accused of possessing a metal knuckle knife.

Investigators claim there was evidence found in the garage to support Say's claim that the garage was equipped to explode.

Say was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and charged with:

Making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, a Class D felony

Criminal mischief 2nd, a Class D felony

Attempted arson 3rd, a Class D felony

Criminal mischief 3rd, a Class E felony.

Say was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

Also assisting in the incident were New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Genesee County Emergency Management, and Mercy EMS.

Photo: File photo from Saturday

