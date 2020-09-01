State officials, athletic directors still piecing together possible fall sports seasons

What fall high school sports will look like is still being determined by state and regional officials, Batavia HS athletic director Michael Bromley told district trustees at a meeting Monday evening.

Football, volleyball, and cheerleading are considered high-risk sports for the spread of COVID-19 and play and practice may be limited if athletes in those sports are allowed to participate at all.

Tennis, soccer, cross country, golf, swimming, and gymnastics are being considered low-risk sports and those athletes are likely to be able to compete this fall.

No practices will be allowed until Sept. 21.

Schedules for all sports have yet to be written.

If football players are allowed to practice, social distancing will need to be maintained with teams segregated by positions and contact -- such as blocking and tackling -- will not be permitted. And even if the teams can practice, there may be no games.

There's been some talk of moving the football season to the spring but then it conflicts with spring sports such as baseball.

For indoor events, such as volleyball, attendance will be limited. No player will be allowed more than two supporters in the stands.

Bromely said there won't be any concessions and no attendance fee.

As for winter sports, the start of the season is being moved from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30.

Varsity and JV will be able to start practice Sept. 21 and teams but players in modified leagues will be limited to practicing on the days they attend school in person.

Batavia is planning a "hybrid" model for school attendance, with classroom instruction two days a week, with students alternating attendance days, and three days of virtual learning.

Bromley said the state is still trying to determine how athletes might be able to use on-campus weight rooms.

It is still possible, Bromley said, there won't be any fall sports at all.