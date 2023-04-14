Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 14, 2023 - 6:49am

State Police investigating fatal crash on Thruway

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, thruway.

The name of the victim of a fatal crash on the Thruway yesterday afternoon has not yet been released by State Police.

Troopers have confirmed one person died in the crash reported at 12:13 p.m. in the area of mile marker 396.6 in the westbound lane.

Two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved. According to initial reports, a vehicle rolled over, and a person was ejected.

No other injuries were reported by troopers.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break