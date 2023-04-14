State Police investigating fatal crash on Thruway

The name of the victim of a fatal crash on the Thruway yesterday afternoon has not yet been released by State Police.

Troopers have confirmed one person died in the crash reported at 12:13 p.m. in the area of mile marker 396.6 in the westbound lane.

Two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved. According to initial reports, a vehicle rolled over, and a person was ejected.

No other injuries were reported by troopers.