February 16, 2023 - 11:07am

State Police investigating thefts at Dick's Sporting Goods, other stores in area

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Dick's Sporting Goods.

yeti_1dicks2023.jpeg

Agents of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man in the surveillance photo taken at Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.

Investigators seek to question the man in connection with thefts at the store.

He's also wanted for questioning in connection with similar thefts in the WNY area.  He may be driving an older, gray, Toyota Tundra.

The State Police can be contacted at (585) 344-6200

