State Police name James Hall as new Troop A commander

Press release:

Major James M. Hall, a 25-year veteran of the New York State Police has been named the 25th Troop Commander in the 102-year history of Troop A.

As the Troop A Commander, Hall will oversee all State Police patrol and investigative operations within the eight counties of Western New York for more than 400 sworn and civilian personnel.

Hall began his State Police career in 1994 and rose through the ranks, most recently, serving as Troop A’s BCI Captain. His duties have included: Uniform Trooper, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. Additionally, he has served in the Professional Standards Bureau, as well as the Gaming Detail.

Hall received a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management from Houghton College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Marist College. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Throughout his career, Major Hall has had the opportunity to work on several high-profile cases during his various assignments. He is committed to public service and comes from a family with a rich history in law enforcement.