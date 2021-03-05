State says eligibility for vaccinations at GCC following protocol

We asked the State Health Department for a statement on why the GCC vaccination clinic was open to no one from Genesee County residents and here is the response:

As with other non-FEMA, state-run mass vaccination sites, these are open to all eligible New Yorkers.

As the press release said, these are “short-term mass vaccination sites” – as more vaccine doses become available, we will review how these sites functioned to determine future allocations at these sites or at other short-term sites we may establish across the state.

Photos by Jim Burns