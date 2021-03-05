Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 5, 2021 - 5:32pm

State says eligibility for vaccinations at GCC following protocol

posted by Howard B. Owens in coronavirus vaccine, covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

untitled_shoot-7339.jpg

We asked the State Health Department for a statement on why the GCC vaccination clinic was open to no one from Genesee County residents and here is the response:

  • As with other non-FEMA, state-run mass vaccination sites, these are open to all eligible New Yorkers.
  • As the press release said, these are “short-term mass vaccination sites” – as more vaccine doses become available, we will review how these sites functioned to determine future allocations at these sites or at other short-term sites we may establish across the state.

Previously: 

Photos by Jim Burns

untitled_shoot-7343.jpg

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button