March 5, 2021 - 5:32pm
State says eligibility for vaccinations at GCC following protocol
posted by Howard B. Owens in coronavirus vaccine, covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
We asked the State Health Department for a statement on why the GCC vaccination clinic was open to no one from Genesee County residents and here is the response:
- As with other non-FEMA, state-run mass vaccination sites, these are open to all eligible New Yorkers.
- As the press release said, these are “short-term mass vaccination sites” – as more vaccine doses become available, we will review how these sites functioned to determine future allocations at these sites or at other short-term sites we may establish across the state.
Photos by Jim Burns
